Forex Market: Indian rupee edges higher against US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency, the Indian rupee is trading higher against the US dollar. As per market experts, the positive opening in the Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee has opened firm against the US dollar at 72.76. During trading the Indian rupee edged higher and reached at 72.69 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee had settled at 72.75 against the US dollar on Thursday.

The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.80 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 7% in the February series.