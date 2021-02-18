Indian girl creates world record for writing with both hands simultaneously

An Indian girl has created a new world record by writing with her both hands simultaneously. Aadi Swaroopa, a 16-year-old girl from Mangalore has created a new history by writing with her both hands. Aadi Swaroopa was awarded Exclusive World Record by Lata Foundation in August last year.

She can write 40-45 English words on the blackboard or a notebook with both hands. She can write in 10 different styles using her both hands. She can write in English and Kannada at the same time.

“I am practicing to increase the speed and set a world record by writing 55-60 words in a minute with both hands at a time,” Swaroopa said to a news agency.

“I set a Guinness World Record in Rubik’s Cube Mosaic with my mother in the group category in 2018. I will attempt for a similar feat in the individual category in 2021. I also want to set a world record in Beatbox, a form of vocal percussion played to mimic drum machines by using one’s mouth, lips, tongue and voice,” she said.

Adi Swaroopa began writing with both hands when she was 2-3 years of age. She can write in 10 different ways using both her hands.

Aadi Swaroopa has not got a formal schooling till. She will appear for her Class 10 examination in 2021. She is appearing as a external candidate for the Class 10 examination.