Light-intensity earthquake hits

A light intensity earthquake has jolted Jammu and Kashmir. The earthquake measuring measuring 3.7 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred at 7.39 a.m. The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Ladakh region. There were no reports of casualty or damage to property.

“The coordinates of the earthquake are latitude 36.62 degrees north and longitude 74.56 degrees east. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Ladakh region. It occurred 200 Kilometres inside the earth’s crust,” said MET officials said.

Kashmir is situated in a highly earthquake prone region and temblors have wrought destruction here in the past. Over 80,000 people were killed on the two sides of the Line of Control (LoC) by an earthquake that occurred on October 8, 2005. The quake measured 7.3 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was in Muzaffarabad.