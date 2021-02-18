One more emirate in UAE makes PCR test mandatory to visit these offices

One more emirate in UAE has made PCR test mandatory for entering police stations in the emirate. Ras Al Khaimah government has announced this. As per the new announcement, all residents who visit police stations or police service centres in Ras Al Khaimah must present a PCR test result before entry.

A negative PCR test result — that have been taken no more than 72 hours prior to the visit — must be presented by all the visitors to the comprehensive police stations and their service centres. In addition to this, all other preventive measures including face masks and safe distance also should be observed.

Earlier, authorities in Dubai and Sharjah had made a similar rule for those who visit police stations.