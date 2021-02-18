‘Outsiders will have to return yet again. It is a matter of time’: TMC leader

President of All India Trinamool Youth Congress Abhishek Banerjee has claimed that BLP leaders will have to return to their states after the assembly election. The nephew of TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek has also claimed that TMC will come again in power in the state.

“Those coming here are not aware of the unique culture of Bengal but are making promises of making the state Sonar Bangla (prosperous Bengal). Our leader Mamata Banerjee will score a hattrick this time and outsiders will have to return yet again. It is a matter of time,” Abhishek Banerjee said while addressing a rally at Pailan in South 24 Parganas district.

“Why can’t they (BJP) make Sonar Uttar Pradesh, Sonar Rajasthan or a Sonar Haryana. I urge the people of West Bengal not to fall prey to their false campaign. The people must make sure that communal forces don’t raise their ugly heads in the state”, he said.