Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

The domestic benchmark indices has ended lower in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in loss due to selling pressure in private sector banking shares like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank. BSE Sensex ended at 51,324.69, weaker by 379.14 points or 0.73%. NSE Nifty settled at 15,118.95, down 89.95 points or 0.59%.

The top gainers in the market were ONGC, GIAL, BPCL, IOC and NTPC. The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra and Shree Cements.

The BSE market breadth was positive. Out of 3,125 stocks traded on the BSE, there were 1,641 advancing stocks as against 1,329 declines.