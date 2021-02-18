Two cousin girls found dead in Unnao; third girl in critical state

Last evening two girls were found dead in a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao. Police said that the third girl found with them is in critical state.

The girls found were of 16, 13 and 17 years old. They had left home to get fodder for animals. People at home were tensed as they did not return home by late evening. They began searching and found the girls lying unconscious in a field. The girls who were cousins, were found tied up with clothes on the field. They were immediately taken to the hospital and later the two were declared dead.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy. Doctors have said symptoms appeared to be that of poisoning. Six police teams are in charge of investigation. A dog squad was also called to the spot. Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni said that a large amount of foam was found at the spot.

“We started a search after the girls didn’t return home for hours and found them tied up in the field, unconscious,” said the brother of one of the girls. Police officer Kulkarni said a lot of questions would be answered once the autopsy report was out.