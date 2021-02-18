‘ Not even a bird from across the border will be allowed to enter the state’: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that if BJP is voted into power then even a bird from across the border will be allowed to enter West Bengal.

“This ‘Parivartan Yatra’ is not for changing a CM, or a minister. It is for ending infiltration and also for the transformation of Bengal. You vote for the BJP. Leave alone illegal immigrants, not even a bird from across the border will be allowed to enter the state,” Shah said addressing a rally in West Bengal.

Amit Shah also alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gets angry hearing ‘Jai Shri Ram slogan’. “You get angry over it because you want to appease a particular section of the people for vote bank politics. Jai Shri Ram slogan is a symbol against anti-appeasement policies,” Bengal CM gets angry at the slogan due to her appeasement politics”, said Shah.

“This is BJP’s fight to make Bengal ‘Sonar Bangla’ (Golden Bengal). This fight is between our booth workers and the syndicate of TMC. It is not just our aim to bring BJP government after removing Mamata Banerjee’s ministry. Our goal is to ensure that there is a change in the situation in West Bengal, a change in the condition of the poor of the state, a change in circumstances for women of the state,” he added.