7 Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship

Indian has given citizenship to 7 Pakistani migrants. Antar Singh Nehra, the District Collector of Jaipur in Rajasthan has granted 7 Pakistani migrants including three couples. The Pakistani migrants were living in Rajasthan for the last few years.

Those who received the certificates included Jawahar Ram, Sonari Mai, Gojar Mai, Gordan Das, Ganesh Chand, Basan Mai, and Arjan Singh. Those who got the Indian citizenship had been living in Jaipur since the past seven to 15 years. They all fled religious persecution in Pakistan and settled in Rajasthan.

Under the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, the districts of Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer have the power to grant Indian citizenship by registration or naturalization to legal migrants from six minority communities, viz, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.