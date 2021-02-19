Ambani adds Ferrari SF90 Stradale super sports car to his vehicle collection….

Largest collection of luxury vehicles in India may be owned by business tycoon Ambani. Italian super sports car maker Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale is a new sports car. The ex-showroom price of this vehicle in India is Rs 7.5 crore.

The SF90 Stradale is Ferrari’s flagship model. The car features a design that is compatible with sports cars, as well as high winds. Ambani has acquired an attractive racing red model. Pictures of the vehicle in front of his Mumbai home are now going viral on social media.

The SF90 Stradale is the first hybrid vehicle from Ferrari. The car is powered by a twin turbocharged 4.0 liter V8 engine with three electric motors. The petrol engine produces 780 PS of power and the electric motors produce 220 PS of power. The electric motor and engine together produce 1000 PS of power. This is why it is the most powerful model in Ferrari.

Speed ??is another feature of the SF90 Stradale. It can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds. It can reach a top speed of 200 kmph in 6.7 seconds. The maximum speed is 340 km/h. The gearbox is an eight speed dual clutch transmission. The gearbox is 30 percent faster than a traditional seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.