‘Big setback to Congress’: 3 MLAs to quit party: Claims BJP

BJP has claimed that 3 more MLAs from ruling Congress will quit party. This was announced by Nirmal Kumar Surana, the BJP in-charge in Puducherry. He claimed that the Congress MLAs will quit the party before the trust vote in the assembly.

Earlier 4 MLAs from Congress had quitted the party in the Union Territory. The trust vote will be hled on 22, February. The Congress government led by V Narayanasamy has lost its majority in the assembly.

“The two will be joining the BJP. They are speaking with our leadership.Certainly, 100 per cent.I cannot talk now. They are unhappy with Narayanasamy and they want to resign. Hundred per cent they are going to resign”, said Nirmal Kumar Surana.

“Narayanasamy could not keep his flock in his fold and he is accusing others. He has not performed and he has been accusing the Lieutenant-Governor. He has not worked and he has been telling lies”, Surana said.

Assembly elections are due in Puducherry and neighbouring Tamil Nadu by May.