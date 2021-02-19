DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Border Security Force seizes Rs. 50 crore heroin from India- Pakistan border

Feb 19, 2021, 12:48 pm IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) had  seized around 10 kg of heroin worth about Rs 50 crore in the international marker   on the Indo-Pak border.  BSF has seized the drug which was brought from Pakistan.

The Pakistani drug smugglers tried to illegally transport heroin  to India. A joint team of BSF and Punjab police has also arrested two people  in relation with the case.

The BSF soldiers  spotted the smugglers and seized 10 packets of heroin weighing 10 kilograms each. The Pakistani smugglers had managed top escape.

 

 

 

