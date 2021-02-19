Border Security Force seizes Rs. 50 crore heroin from India- Pakistan border

The Border Security Force (BSF) had seized around 10 kg of heroin worth about Rs 50 crore in the international marker on the Indo-Pak border. BSF has seized the drug which was brought from Pakistan.

The Pakistani drug smugglers tried to illegally transport heroin to India. A joint team of BSF and Punjab police has also arrested two people in relation with the case.

The BSF soldiers spotted the smugglers and seized 10 packets of heroin weighing 10 kilograms each. The Pakistani smugglers had managed top escape.