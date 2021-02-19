China releases video of Galwan valley clash

New Delhi: China has released footage of clashes between the two countries in Galwan, Ladakh, on the India-China border. The video was released by a Chinese media outlet. India and China clashed in June last year. China has said its troops were killed in the conflict. This was followed by the release of the video footage. China also released the names of the soldiers killed. For the first time since the incident, China has admitted that its soldiers were killed.

China claims that only five soldiers were killed. But India says at least 30 Chinese soldiers may have been killed. Twenty Indian soldiers were martyred in the conflict. Video footage released by China shows soldiers from both countries crossing a large river. Some of those moving forward can be seen being stopped by the soldiers themselves. Soldiers have batons and shields in their hands. The video released by China also shows flat lights flashing in the dark.