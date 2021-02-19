Covid-19 Update: 3140 new coronaviurs cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 3,140 new cases coronavirus along with 4,349 recoveries and 20 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed cases in UAE has reached at 365,017. The total recoveries has reached at 351,715. The death toll stands at 1093. At present there are 12,209 active cases.

The ministry has conducted 169,516 additional Covid-19 tests. Over 28.8 million tests have been conducted in UAE by the ministry till now.

Meanwhile, authorities in Dubai have shut down a travel agency for selling Covid-19 PCR tests over WhatsApp. The agency’s illegal activities were discovered after a customer complained about the quality of their services to Dubai Economy. Only licensed medical facilities are permitted to offer PCR testing services.