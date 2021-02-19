Covid-19 Update: 465 new coronavirus cases in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 465 new coronavirus cases along with 289 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. No new death were reported.

Till now 159,518 people had infected with the disease. In this 149,320 people were recovered. 256 people had died of the infection. At present there are 9942 active cases in the country.

The ministry has conducted 9989 additional Covid-19 tests in the country in the last 24 hours. In this 4842 people were tested for the first time. Till now 149,1675 people were tested in the country.

There are 85 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 660. 7 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 95 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.