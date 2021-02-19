Fuel prices continue to rise; Traders say prices of vegetables will also go up….

Thiruvananthapuram: Traders have warned that the prices of vegetables will go up in the wake of rising fuel prices. After the lockdown, the vegetable market has slowly come to a standstill. But with fuel prices rising day by day, the very survival of traders is at stake.

The lorry rental for delivering vegetables has been increased by Rs 2,000. Traders say the rent hike will be reflected in vegetable prices in the coming days. Currently, vegetable prices are slowly rising. Currently, the price of small onion is over Rs 100 per kg.