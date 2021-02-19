Genetically modified Covid virus: Indian vaccine effective, study report….

New Delhi: A study has revealed that India vaccine can be effective against the genetically modified Covid virus, which has terrorized the entire world. The genetically modified Covid virus has spread to Britain, South Africa and Brazil. However, vaccines developed in India have been shown to be effective against variant viruses as well. The study report was released by ICMR officials.

The quality of India’s vaccine was highlighted in a webinar conducted by ICMR with health experts in Kerala. ICMR Director Balram Bhargava said the Indian vaccine was effective.

Those from South Africa and Brazil are treated separately. Bhargava said the test had confirmed the quality of the vaccine. Bhargava also announced that the third phase of Covaxin test has been completed after Covishield. “India ranks fifth globally in Covid research and our researchers have made great strides,” ICMR said.