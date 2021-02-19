Google to close this service from February 24: Know how to transfer your files

Google has announced that it will end the Google Play Music service from February 24. Google has already send alerts to all users that their data will be deleted from this date. Google had stopped the Play Music service back in December 2020 but has allowed users to s to keep files in the cloud locker. Google has urged all users to move their data to YouTube Music by February 24.

“On February 24, 2021, we will delete all of your Google Play Music data. This includes your music library with any uploads, purchases and anything you’ve added from Google Play Music. After this date, there will be no way to recover it”, said Google.

“You’ve already transferred to YouTube Music. But, if you’ve made any changes, you still have the option to transfer again so your music library is up to date. If you would like to download your Google Play Music library and data, you can do so with Google Takeout before February 24,2021,” it added.

To transfer data from Google Play Music to YouTube Music, users can visit https://music.youtube.com/transfer and click ‘Transfer.’ User can also head to YouTube Music app > Tap on profile picture > Settings > Transfer > Transfer from Google Play Music.