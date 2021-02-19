Gulf country announces new Covid-19 guidelines

A gulf country has issued new Covid-19 guidelines. Qatar has issued new travel guidelines. As per the new travel guidelines, all citizens and foreign residents who have received two doses of vaccination against COVID-19 are exempted from quarantine when they return to the country from abroad, or after coming into contact with a positive case.

Exemption from the quarantine will be applied 14 days after receiving the second dose. The exempted person should also test negative in the coronavirus-detecting PCR test conducted following return to Qatar or after coming in touch with a positive case.