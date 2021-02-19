“I’m born to my mother’s heart”; Renee Sen about her mother Sushmita Sen

Renee Sen, daughter of Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, is a social media star after her performance in the first film. Now, her’s answer to a fan question on her Instagram is going viral. That question is about Renee’s real mother. Renee is Sushmita’s adopted daughter.

The fan question came on Instagram. ‘Do you know who is your real mother? Just want to Know. Sushmita mam is fab we all know, ” asked one fan. But Renee replied, ‘I’m born to my mother’s heart, This is real as it gets.” Social media is now applauding this beautiful reply. A lot of fans are asking so many questions about her relationship with Sushmita Sen. One’s suggestion is to define the mother-daughter relationship. “It’s the most beautiful relationship in the whole wide world,” Renee replied.