“In love with God’s own country #Kerala,” Sunny Leone kills fans with traditional attire

Bollywood queen who earned fans all over the globe, Sunny Leone is currently enjoying her time in Kerala. She came Kerala for the shooting schedule of MTV Splitsvilla 13. Sunny has lit up her Instagram by sharing surreal pictures of herself from “God’s own country.”

For her recent photoshoot from Kerala, the actress chose a traditional attire from the shelves of Miraya. She is seen wearing gold jewellery. She was styled by Hitendra Kapopara, who is accompanying her to her Splitsvilla shoot. Sh wears a pastel red and gold outfit and the shoot is taken from a boat which appears to be in a lake.

“In love with God’s own country – #Kerala,” wrote the actress in her post. Sunny Leone has been sharing stunning images and clips from her Kerala diaries.