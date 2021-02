A moderate earthquake has jolted Uttarakhand. This was announced by the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake measuring 4.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale has hit Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on Friday at 4.38 pm.

The earthquake has its epicentre at a depth of 33 km north-northeast of Pithoragarh, according to the National Centre of Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was 8 km. So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.