New rules for inoculation; heart, cancer patients will be prioritised

Centre prepares new rules for inoculating the public. As per the new rule, anyone with a congenital heart disease or cancers such as lymphoma, leukaemia and myloma will be included in the priority group. They will get the coronavirus vaccines from next month. If a person has any of these, he/she will be qualified to sign up for the next phase of the vaccination process.

The drive will cover around 260 million people above the age of 50 besides the new priority group of nearly 10 million. The government has also constituted an expert committee to draft and finalise a list and degree of the co-morbidities. Other conditions like the decompensated liver cirrhosis, sickle cell anaemia is likely to be included in the list.

“The guidelines to identify individuals with comorbidities have already been prepared. It will be unveiled very soon. Apart from the expert group, we have discussed with state governments and we are in comfort that this is implementable,” said the NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul.

He further said that the committee have almost 15 to 20 experts consist of two for cardiology, two for nephrology and so on. Till now, India has administered over 9.8 million doses of two Covid-19 vaccine. Officials from Delhi said that people with co-morbidities will have to upload their doctor’s certificate to register on CoWIN.