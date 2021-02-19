Pfizer and Biotech start testing of Covid-19 vaccine on pregnant women….

The experiments were started by Pfizer and Biotech, two vaccine manufacturers. The study is being conducted on 4,000 people internationally. Pregnant women are at high risk of contracting Covid-19. Tests have not yet been performed to determine whether the Covid vaccine is effective in pregnant women or if it causes any problems. However, experts say that pregnant women who are more likely to be exposed to Covid should take the Covid vaccine.

Last week, the U.S. National Institutes of Health announced that Covid 19 vaccine would be included in research on pregnant and lactating mothers. For years, bioethics and maternity health professionals have been urging that the vaccine be given to pregnant women in the early stages of testing. Pharmacists are of the opinion that vaccines must first be ensured to be safe and effective. U.S. law requires that vaccines be tested on pregnant women only after studies have confirmed that the vaccine is safe for pregnant animals and their unborn child. The companies say they have found no problems.

The new study is being tested on pregnant women over the age of 18 in the US, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mozambique, South Africa, the UK and Spain. The vaccine is given at 24-34 weeks of gestation. Two doses are given at intervals of 21 days.