Robo to take care of Jojo, a tale of kindness

Milind Raj has created a robot to take care of his differently-abled pet dog named Jojo. Jojo is both blind and deaf and his new ‘friend’ is expected to take care of him when Milind is not around Jojo.

Milind found Jojo during the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. He decided to rescue him and look after him at home in Lucknow. “I took him to the doctor who told me that he is blind and deaf.” It was reported that the canine had suffered human torture that resulted in him going blind as well as become hard of hearing” he said.

As he had many bad experiences, the canine had trust issues with humans. It was at first difficult for Milind to earn Jojo’s trust. Taking this into consideration, he made the robot so that in his absence the canine will be safe and well-fed.

What this robo friend will do is that it will pick up the food item from a plate or a glass, takes it to the canine, and feeds him. The robot also keeps a tab on Jojo’s health as well.

With his technology interwined compassion, Milind has being lauded on the internet. Netizens praised him for his kind heart and technological capability. Meanwhile, Jojo is doing good with his robo friend.