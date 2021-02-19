Saudi led coalition forces destroys explosives laden Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

The coalition forces led by Saudi Arabi has intercepted and destroyed an explosive laden drone launched by Houthi militants in Yemen. The coalition forces intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait. This was confirmed by Col. Turki Al-Maliki, the Spokesman of coalition forces.

The Houthi rebels had been targeting Saudi Arabia continuously. The Houthi rebels had been using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

Yemen is witnessing violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict.