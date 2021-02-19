Stock Market: Sensex. Nifty ends in loss for fourth day in a row

The domestic benchmark indices has ended in loss for the fourth day in a row. BSE Sensex settled trading at NSE Nifty lowered 137.20 points or 0.91% to end at 14,981.75. All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was negative as 1,777 shares ended lower while 1,183 ended higher on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Reliance Industries, UPL, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Hindustan Unilever, GAIL India, TCS and Bajaj Finserv.

The top losers were ONGC, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla and UltraTech Cement.