”This is my last wish” 25 year-old man dies by suicide; leaves note for actor Yash

Ramakrishna, a 25-year-old man in Karnataka dies by suicide. He died by hanging himself at his house in Kodidoddi village of Mandya district. He was a “die hard fan” of ‘KGF’ star, actor Yash and Karnataka Leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah.

Before suicide, Ramkrishna left a single page note written in Kannada. It began as “This is my last wish”. In the note he has mentioned two last wishes; claiming that he has been huge fan of both Siddaramaiah and actor Yash, he want them to be present at his funeral.

The deceased has written that he had been a big failure in his life and that made him quit. He has expressed his deep agony of not being able to become a good son to his mother, a good brother to his elder brother and even failed to win over the heart of his love. “Therefore, there is nothing left to achieve in my life and I am ending my life,” he wrote. The police have registered a case and an investigation is in progress.

Siddaramaiah visited Kodidoddi village and participated in his last rites. “I don’t think I have ever met him. But it is very saddening to meet your fan under such circumstances. None should end life at such a young age,” he said.

Yash also responded on the incident. He took to Twitter to condole his death. “We actors live to hear your whistles and claps and love that you shower on us. This is not I expect from you (fans),” he tweeted.