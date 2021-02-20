Ambanis’ zoo to be in Gujarat; Here is the latest project of Asia’s richest family

So here comes the Ambanis, Asia’s richest family with their latest project. And the project to set up world’s biggest zoo which includes a wide variety of birds and animals like the Komodo dragons.

They are planning to build the world’s biggest zoo in Gujarat where they operates the largest oil-refining complex. This animal venture also includes a rescue center to support the local government. It is expected to open by 2023. The total cost of project is not revealed by the representatives. Further details are awaited.

“They have the economic horsepower to turn fantasy into reality. Investing in public spaces can help both a family’s and its company’s image, in turn aiding profitability and mitigating potentially negative exposure. It can also affirm a wealth holder’s standing in society and publicly cement a family’s legacy well into the future” said Rebecca Gooch, director of research at Campden Wealth.