‘Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar not real heroes… but ‘kagaz ke sher’: Congress leader

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole had launched severe criticism against Bollywood superstars. Nana Patole attacked Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar and has warned that the party will stop shooting or screening of Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar films as the actors did not responded to rising fuel prices.

“I didn’t speak against Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan but against their work. They’re not real heroes. If they were, they would’ve stood beside people during their sufferings. If they want to continue being ‘kagaz ke sher’, then we don’t have any problem”, said the Congress leader.

“We haven’t stepped back. We’ll show black flags to them whenever their films are released or when we spot them. We’ll follow democratic ways. We are not ‘Godse wale’ but ‘Gandhi wale”, added he.

“The Modi regime has hiked fuel prices with petrol going up to Rs 100, domestic cooking gas cylinders up to Rs 800. Life has become miserable for the common masses. Even the farmers are protesting outside Delhi, demanding the revoking of the 3 new farm laws,” Patole said.