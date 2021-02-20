Chief Minister announces reduction in Metro fares

The state government has decided to reduce the fares for metro rail services. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced this. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister made this announcement ahead of the upcoming State Assembly elections. The new reduced charges will come to effect from February 22.

According to the new fares, passengers will have to pay Rs 10 for a distance of up to two kilometers. The fare is Rs 20 for a distance between two and five kilometers. To travel a distance of more than five kilometers, a passenger will have to pay Rs 30.

The next stage fare for a distance of up to 21 kilometers is Rs 40 and beyond 21 kilometers, the fare will be capped at Rs 50. They also introduced a further discount of 20% of the fare will be provided to those who opt to book tickets using the QR code or CMRL smart cards.