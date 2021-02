Dubai: UAE tightens Covid restrictions. The Federal Public Prosecution has instructed companies to notify the Department of Health if employees are infected with the corona virus. This also applies to educational institutions.

Managers in companies and principals in educational institutions are responsible for reporting this. The fine is Rs 10 lakh. In the UAE, 4298 Covid 19 cases have been cured, 3158 newly diagnosed and 15 Covid deaths have been reported.