Covid-19 Update: 3158 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The ministry of Health and prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 3158 new coronavirus cases along with 4298 recoveries and 15 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total number of confirmed cases in UAE has surged to 368,175. The total recoveries has mounted to 356,013. The death toll climbed to 1108. At present there are 11054 active cases in the country.

The ministry has conducted 165,357 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 29.1 million Covid-19 tets in the country.

In a statement, the ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. However, the ministry has urged the public to follow all preventive guidelines.