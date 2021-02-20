Covid-19 Update: 325 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection is at 97.6% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is firm at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 325 new coronavirus cases along with 382 recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 171 were recorded in Riyadh, 53 in the Eastern Province, 44 in Makkah, 7 in Madinah, 7 in Asir, 6 in Hail, 5 in Najran, and 5 in Jazan.

The total infection in Saudi Arabia has surged to 365,745. The overall recoveries has reached at 365,745. The death toll now stands at 6457. At present there 2489 active cases in the country. In this 510 are admitted in ICUs.