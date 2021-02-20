Covid-19 Update: 420 recoveries reported in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health has updated the coronavirus situation in Qatar. 449 new coronavirus cases along with 420 recoveries were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 159967. The total recoveries reached at 149740. The death toll is firm at 256.

At present there 9971 active cases in the country. There are 76 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 646. 7 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 89 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 10310 additional Covid-19 tests in the country in the last 24 hours. 3742 new peopel were tested in the last 24 hours. Till now 1495417 tests were conducted in the country.