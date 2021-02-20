Disengagement process in Pangong Tso area over; senior officials to hold talks

The disengagement process between both the sides (the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army) in eastern Ladakh’s Pangong Tso area is over.The senior military commanders on both sides will go for a tenth round of talks expected to begin at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Pangong Lake disengagement took place on both banks of the lake. Later both armies pulled back their frontline troops, tanks, infantry combat vehicles and artillery guns under an agreement. The disengagement began on February 10. Military structures erected after April 2020 in the sector were also removed.

The 10th round of talks will focus on disengagement at other friction points in eastern Ladakh. Under the disenegagement understanding, the outstanding issues related to deployment and patrolling at the three friction points Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra were to be taken up within 48 hours of pullback of troops in the Pangong Tso area.