Gulf country lifts travel ban

A gulf country has lifted the travel ban imposed. Kuwait has announced this. Kuwait has lifted the travel ban imposed on the 35 ‘high risk’ countries and allow passengers to travel directly to Kuwait. The new rule will come to effect from February 21.

All passengers traveling to Kuwait from one of the 35 countries will need to undergo mandatory 14-days quarantine at the hotel at their own expense.

The travel ban was first announced on August 1. It originally included 31 countries. Then in August, Afghanistan was added to the list. Then in September, France, Argentina were added to the travel ban, while Singapore was removed from the list.