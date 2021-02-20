“How Hindus are being tricked in a marriage…” Metro man on Love Jihad

E Sreedharan, the “Metro Man” of India said that he opposed ‘love jihad’ as he has seen Hindu girls in Kerala being tricked into marriage. His reactions on the matter came just after a day he is set to join BJP and contest as a candidate for the Kerala Assembly elections scheduled in April-May.

Sreedharan commented during a debate on ‘love jihad’ law. The debate discussed about BJP-led state governments of UP and Madhya Pradesh and how they have outlawed the conversions by fraud, coercion or marriage. “Love Jihad, yes, I see what is happened in Kerala. How Hindus are being tricked in a marriage and how they suffer… not only Hindus, Muslim, the Christian girls are being tricked in a marriage. Now that sort of a thing I certainly will oppose,” Sreedharan told.

The 88-year-old engineer said that now he is going to focus on BJP centric activities. He also revealed his wish to help the party come to power in Kerala. He further said that he was open to chief ministership if BJP wins the state election. He said he will focus more on infrastructure development.

Asked about his food preferences and on beef eating in Kerala, he said, “Personally, I am a very strict vegetarian. I don’t even eat eggs so, certainly I don’t like anybody eating meat. That is certain.”