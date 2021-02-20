India receives record achievement in Covid vaccination… Read more!!!

New Delhi: India has achieved a record achievement in Covid vaccination. The country has vaccinated a total of 6,58,674 people a day. On Thursday, the highest number of people in the country received the corona vaccine.

On Thursday, India also achieved the milestone of vaccinating one crore people. This was announced by Mandeep Bhandari, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, 1,04,49942 people had been vaccinated in the country so far. 62,95,903 health workers received the first dose and 7,56,942 received the second dose.

Vaccination started on January 16 in India. India is the fastest growing country to vaccinate one crore people. It took India just a month to cross the 1 crore mark in vaccination. India is the third country in the world to vaccinate 1 crore people. The United States tops the list with 5 million people vaccinated. The UK is second with 1.6 million people vaccinated.