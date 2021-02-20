ISL 2021: Jamshedpur FC beat Mumbai city FC

Murgaon: Jamshedpur FC thrashed Mumbai City in the ISL match today. Jamshedpur won by two wickets. Both goals came in the second half. Boris Singh and David Grande scored for Jamshedpur in the 72nd minute.

Goals from substitutes Boris Singh (72′) and David Grande (90′) helped JFC inflict a second-straight defeat upon the Islanders, who are undergoing their worst phase in the league so far. This result meant a win for ATK Mohun Bagan against Hyderabad FC on Monday would ensure them of the League Winners Shield and a maiden AFC Champions League spot.