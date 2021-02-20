Mad in love; man shoots his friend and kills his girlfriend

A youth shot his friend in the classroom and shot his girlfriend to death. The incident took place in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh. The deceased girl has been identified as 22-year-old Kritika Trivedi and the injured student has been identified as 22-year-old Hukmendra Singh Gurjar.

It was over relationship issues that the 24-year-old accused Manthan Singh Senger allegedly committed the horrific crime. The accused and the victims were close friends since 2016 and they were pursuing MA in psychology. Problem began as Manthan suspected that Hukmendra was allegedly spreading rumours about his relationship with Kritika. Hukmendra who is critical has been shifted to Delhi for better medical treatment.

The accused Manthan entered the classroom with a pistol and shot Hukmendra in the back of his head. Manthan was all mad and he wrote in the blackboard “Manthan Finished”. After shooting his friend he went in search of his girlfriend. He went to her house at Godu Compound and found Kritika sitting in front of her house.

He at once shot her multiple times. Before her family and neighbours rushed out, Kritika was killed. They later tied him up to a pole and informed the police. The accused Manthan is a native of Newari district of Madhya Pradesh. Police have recovered the murder weapon.

“The three had developed some misunderstanding over relationship issues. Manthan had come prepared to shoot both his friends and acted accordingly. We have booked the accused for murder and attempt-to-murder charges,” said SSP Dinesh Kumar P.