NASA releases latest images of Mars taken by perseverance rover

Researchers have successfully launched NASA’s Perseverance Rover to Mars. The scientific community is waiting for the images and information that the rover will collect after a complicated landing process. Less than 24 hours after NASA’s science rover Perseverance landed on Mars, the United States space agency released a number of colorful images of the Red Planet.

The spacecraft has been equipped with a record 25 cameras and two microphones. Speaking at a NASA news briefing where the images were unveiled, flight system engineer Aaron Stehura said, “This is something that we’ve never seen before. It was stunning, and the team was awestruck. There’s just a feeling of victory that we were able to capture these and share it with the world.” Below are some images released by NASA after the rover landed on Mars —-