Police registers cases against Popular Front leaders for asking not to pay for ‘Ayodhya Ram Temple’

Police has registered cases against Popular Front of India (PFI) leader for asking for not to pay for constructing Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Karnataka police has registered d two cases against PFI activists in connection with the foundation day programme held at Ullal on February 17.

The police had registered cases against the PFI activists for carrying out a “unity march” for which no permission was granted and for allegedly raising slogans to condemn the Supreme Court’s decision of allowing construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

As per reports, the PFI leaders had in the march has raised anti-national slogans. Basavaraj Bommai has said that the speech at the rally was aimed at “creating divisions” in society. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi termed the PFI an “anti-national organisation” and urged people not to heed to its remarks.