Police to collect digital data of porn website users

Police have begun to collect data on regular visitors to pornographic video websites. Police are alerting those who watch pornographic videos and they were monitoring their digital data. The online surveillance is being carried out under the 1090 service of the UP Police. Under this, a police team will monitor pornographic video websites on the internet all the time. It also stores data on how many porn videos you watch.

It is based on a new tech system set up by the police team. If someone goes to a pornographic website, it will show a pop-up alert from the UP Police 1090 service website. The user will be notified that the police are recording and monitoring their data. In addition, the 1090 digital campaign is being launched through social media sites such as Instagram and Facebook to raise awareness about the service. Police say their goal is to monitor teens who become addicted to pornographic videos.