Prime Minister’s Digital India is behind the huge success of Drishyam 2; more movies are coming… Read more!!!

BJP spokesperson Sandeep Warrier has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India is behind the huge success of ‘Drishyam 2’ directed by Jeethu Joseph. Sandeep wrote on Facebook that the ban on banknotes in 2016 had kept the Indian economy active even during the Covid epidemic. The Facebook post reads:

‘Laletta saw Drishyam 2. Awesome. The suspense has been maintained as in the first film. Congratulations. Malayalam cinema has successfully entered a new normal. More movies will be released through the OTT platform. Thanks to Digital India. The OTT release would not have been popular and successful if not for the increase in digital banking transactions’.