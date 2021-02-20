Reality TV star Kim Kardashian files divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage. The mega-celebrity couple’s divorce proceedings come just weeks after US media reported the pair were living separately.

The couple were reportedly going through counseling dealing with “regular relationship issues”. Celebrity gossip site TMZ said that the separation was “as amicable as a divorce can be.” It also added that Kardashian, 40, is asking for joint custody of the couple’s four children. Kardashian’s publicist too confirmed the divorce filing. Further details are awaited.

The pair, who began dating in 2012 later got married. It was one of the luxurious ceremony ever. They soon became the most followed celebrity couple. But their union has been dogged for months as West has been battling with mental health issues and launched an improbable and controversial foray into US politics. West, 43, on the other hand has opened up about his struggles with bipolar disorder.

Kardashian also called on the media and public to show “compassion and empathy” following her husband’s erratic behavior. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” Kardashian said in her Instagram post in July.

The couple have four children: seven-year-old daughter North, son Saint, five, daughter Chicago, three, and 21-month-old son Psalm. The divorce has however left the fans in deep agony.