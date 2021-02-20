Record increase in the number of tourists in Kashmir….

Srinagar: The number of tourists visiting Kashmir has increased significantly. Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel made the announcement. He said the rumors circulating about Jammu and Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370 were baseless. He was speaking after inaugurating the third Indian Tourism Mart event of the Federation of Associations in India Tourism and Hospitality.

In January 2020, Srinagar was visited by 3,750 tourists. In January this year, it rose to 19,000. None of the campaigns since the repeal of Article 370 have affected the tourism sector. He added that the number of tourists shows this fact.

The spread of the corona has significantly affected the tourism sector. Maharashtra and Kerala are not fully open for tourism. He added that in the current scenario, domestic tourism needs to be encouraged.