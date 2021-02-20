Security forces arrests two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba

The security forces had arrested two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces had arrested the militant associates after getting a specific input. The arrested were identified as Abid Waza and Bashir Ahmad Gojer, both residents of Bandipora in north Kashmir. As per the police these accused were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the active militants in the area.

They were tasked by their handlers to carry out a grenade attack on security forces in Bandipora. Security forces had also recovered incriminating materials, including two live hand grenades from their possession.