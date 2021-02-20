Tata to launch electric Nano for low cost and mileage. Know more

Mumbai: Tata Motors to launch an electric car with a mileage of 203 kmph. Tata Nano is a small family car. The Tata Nano was launched at the price of a bike, blowing away all the thoughts that ordinary people could not afford a car.

However, the Nano was not able to achieve great success in the market. But now the Tata Nano is getting ready for its second coming. With the arrival of the electric version this time around, the Nano has become a car that everyone is looking forward to. Because now everyone is promoting electric vehicles. It is reported that the Nano will be the best car in the budget.