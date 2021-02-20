The Centre has asked five states, including Kerala, to tighten covid prevention measures….

New Delhi: The Central government has directed five states, including Kerala, to take strong preventive measures as the number of Covid cases is on the rise. The highest number of cases was reported in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The rise comes as the Covid vaccination drive continues.

The number of daily Covid patients in Maharashtra has been on the rise for the past one week after a long gap. Maharashtra is currently the state with the highest number of reported cases in the country. In 24 hours, 6112 people were diagnosed with the disease.

Similar to Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have seen a surge in the number of Covid patients on a daily basis during the week. According to the Ministry of Health, the increase in Maharashtra is due to the lack of implementation of preventive measures. Especially after the local trains started running. So far, more than 1.07 crore people have been vaccinated against health workers and Covid Front fighters, the Center said.